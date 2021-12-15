TikToker Warns Of Gross Reason Your Dishwasher Might Not Be Working

Any homeowner knows that appliances can break pretty easily - a wire might fray or a belt might snap - but it turns out there is another, much more disgusting reason a household appliance might stop working, and one woman is sharing it on TikTok.

Trinity Kirkland and her boyfriend went to help her mom, whose dishwasher was not functioning properly. Rather than calling a repairman, they wanted to see if maybe it was a job they could handle themselves, so they took a peek inside the dishwasher and what they discovered was a thing of nightmares.

In the video shared on TikTok, you can see the back get removed from the appliance and inside, scurrying around, are at least three giant rats. Trinity simply captioned the post, "bruh."