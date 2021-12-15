TikToker Warns Of Gross Reason Your Dishwasher Might Not Be Working
By Dave Basner
December 15, 2021
Any homeowner knows that appliances can break pretty easily - a wire might fray or a belt might snap - but it turns out there is another, much more disgusting reason a household appliance might stop working, and one woman is sharing it on TikTok.
Trinity Kirkland and her boyfriend went to help her mom, whose dishwasher was not functioning properly. Rather than calling a repairman, they wanted to see if maybe it was a job they could handle themselves, so they took a peek inside the dishwasher and what they discovered was a thing of nightmares.
In the video shared on TikTok, you can see the back get removed from the appliance and inside, scurrying around, are at least three giant rats. Trinity simply captioned the post, "bruh."
As you might expect, commenters were horrified by the scene, writing things like, "I would actually drop dead right then and there if I saw this," and, "Ma'am, a 'for sale' sign would be in my front yard right then and there."
Others had a different approach to the situation and implored Trinity to respect the rats, saying, "They're trying to fix it. And for free as well! Damn, be grateful," and, "They just want to help clean the dishes, stop bullying them," and, best of all, "Wait, you guys didn't know that the way dishwashers work is that the rats come and eat the food off the dishes and then clean them?"
