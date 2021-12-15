Why Matthew McConaughey Isn't Running For Governor Of Texas

We already know that Matthew McConaughey took his hat out of the running for Texas governor. But Monday night, he explained why.

On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, McConaughey said it was a "two-year consideration that I came to the decision, really, over the last couple of months."

"I was asking myself the original question and trying to answer, 'How and where and what can I do to be the most useful to myself, to my family and to the most amount of people?' The embassy, the category of politics came up, and it's a privileged one that I gave great consideration to," McConaughey said. "But at this point in my life, with the things — I've got a 13-year old, an 11-year old, an 8-year old — the life I'm living right now, the storytelling I want to keep doing, it's not the category for me at this point in my life."

Fallon asked the Sing 2 star if he ruled out running for governor of Texas in the future.

"I'm not until I am," McConaughey replied. "Someone told me that was a very McConaughey answer the other day."