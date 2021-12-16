Intense Video Shows Delivery Driver Fight Off Attacking Dog In Las Vegas

By Ginny Reese

December 16, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

An intense video shows the moment an Amazon delivery driver stepped in to help a young girl fight off an attacking dog, reported News 3 Las Vegas.

The doorbell camera footage was sent in by Las Vegas real estate agent Mike Ray and was taken at his home. It shows a young girl, Ray's daughter, walking outside to keep a stray dog occupied as the Amazon driver delivers packages nearby. Things quickly take a turn, however, when the young girl's family dog walks outside.

The stray dog begins attacking the small family pet, forcing the young girl to step in. She quickly grabs the family's pet to protect it and after a few seconds, the Amazon driver runs over to help the young girl.

The driver begins yelling and holding the aggressive dog back long enough for the young girl and her pet to get inside.

Ray explained that his daughter and dog only suffered minor scratches from the incident thanks to the help of the driver. Ray is still trying to find out who the Amazon driver is so that he can thank her for her actions.

Check out the intense doorbell camera footage below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices