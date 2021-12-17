Carly Pearce is taking care of her home state.

The 2021 Country Music Awards Female Vocalist of the Year is pledging $1 for every ticket to the second leg of her "29 Tour" toward Kentucky tornado relief after a string of tornadoes devastated parts of the state, Pearce announced on Instagram earlier this week.

"There are a lot of people from my Kentucky home who are going through a really devastating time right now with their lives completely changed overnight so having the opportunity to help with some of the rebuilding is so important to me," Pearce said in a press release, according to CMT.

The Kentucky native is teaming up with Plus1, a nonprofit that works with "leading music industry artists, events and brands in unlocking funding and building visibility for high-impact social and environmental justice initiatives," according to its website.

Pearce announced earlier this week she would extend her "29 Tour" into the new year. Tickets for the tour from her CMA-nominated album, 29: Written in Stone, go on sale Friday (December 17). The 2022 leg of the tour kicks off in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on March 10 and ends in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on April 9.