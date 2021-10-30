Carly Pearce Rocks 'All Of The Sequins' & Fringe At iHeartCountry Festival

Carly Pearce “had to bring all of the sequins, and all of the fringe to Texas” — and she rocked it.

Pearce knows how to pack powerful emotions into heartbreak anthems. She performed some of her best ones at the iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One on Saturday night (October 30).

She kicked off her set with “Next Girl,” an upbeat track that serves as a warning to the next girl to fall for a charmer despite his routine red flags. That was one of the songs she performed from her latest album, along with “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” a duet with fellow country artist Ashley McBryde, before throwing back to her 2017 hit, “Every Little Thing.”

The set marked Pearce’s second iHeartCountry performance of the day. She was one of the artists included in the star-studded lineup at the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival Daytime Village, along with Frank Ray, Maddie & Tae and more.