MAP: Where You're Most Likely To See Aliens, UFOs In Texas
By Dani Medina
December 17, 2021
It's time to go alien and UFO hunting, Texas!
VacationRenter compiled a list of alien and UFO sightings around the United States — and your odds of finding something out of this world are better in Texas.
The map pinpoints the darkest spots in the night sky where the sky is the clearest and the UFO sightings within 10 miles of the dark sky spots. While there are sightings all over the country, the most occur on a route that travels through Idaho, Utah, Arizona, Colorado and Montana.
Texas is also a hotbed for extraterrestrials, especially in the areas surrounding San Antonio and Austin. There are a few dark sky spots and sightings north of the Rio Grande, too.
Take a look at the map provided by VacationRenter below:
VacationRenter's website explains its mission when it comes to searching for aliens by stating, "Although the government offers no evidence of other life forms, over the last few years, reports of UFO sightings by Navy pilots have become almost commonplace. With this combination of dark skies and previous UFO sightings, we hope to give you the best chance of having your own UFO encounter. Hopefully, no abductions of course."