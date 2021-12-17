MAP: Where You're Most Likely To See Aliens, UFOs In Texas

It's time to go alien and UFO hunting, Texas!

VacationRenter compiled a list of alien and UFO sightings around the United States — and your odds of finding something out of this world are better in Texas.

The map pinpoints the darkest spots in the night sky where the sky is the clearest and the UFO sightings within 10 miles of the dark sky spots. While there are sightings all over the country, the most occur on a route that travels through Idaho, Utah, Arizona, Colorado and Montana.

Texas is also a hotbed for extraterrestrials, especially in the areas surrounding San Antonio and Austin. There are a few dark sky spots and sightings north of the Rio Grande, too.

Take a look at the map provided by VacationRenter below: