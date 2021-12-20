Ed Sheeran Lights Up The Empire State Building With Special Holiday Show

Though Sheeran admitted to being "terrified of heights" as he arrived at the 84th-floor venue, he was able to kick things off with 'Overpass Graffiti' off his latest album =. Next, he jumped into his recent single 'Shivers,' which is one of Sheeran's catchiest tracks to date, followed by 'First Times.' He then brought the holiday spirit with a live rendition of 'Merry Christmas,' before wrapping up the show with his blockbuster hit 'Bad Habits.'

In addition to his performance, Sheeran also chatted with iHeartRadio on-air personalities Elvis Duran and Maxwell & Crystal all about his music and the holidays. "I'm very, very excited for the holidays to truly begin," Sheeran said. "You know, when days start getting lazier and more food starts getting eaten—that's what I'm looking forward to."

He also shared the backstory of his Christmas collaboration with John. Though he's happy with how the song turned out, he revealed he was initially hesitant when the 'Crocodile Rock' singer asked if he'd be interested in putting out a holiday track. "I've known him for twelve years now and we do speak on a very regular basis. To be honest, I never wanted to do a Christmas song. So, when he asked me, I was a bit like...," Sheeran said while making a face and shrugging.

"I asked him what can we offer to the world that hasn't been done before? I was like 'If we're actually going to do a Christmas song, we have to throw the kitchen sink at it.' You've got to really do it properly," he continued. "I don't want to half-ass it. When we actually wrote it, we made a list of all the cliches and said we have to fit all these in. If it doesn't have every cliche, we're not doing it."

Sheeran's album = and his Christmas single 'Merry Christmas' are out now.