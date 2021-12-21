65 School Buses With Donations Travel Across Kentucky For Tornado Relief

Western Kentucky received a lot of love in the form of donations in yellow school buses on Monday after deadly tornadoes devastated parts of the state.

Over 170 schools in 30 Kentucky school districts spent the last week filling up 65 school buses with donations to be sent to Butler County tornado survivors, according to WAVE 3 News.

"Santa Claus is not due for several days. But if you look at what happened today, Santa Claus arrived on a whole lot of yellow school buses that are filled with stuff from these kids," said Sam Howard, founder and CEO of Trace Creek Construction.

Howard said a text between him and Greenup County superintendent Traysea Moresea sparked this effort from schools across the state.

"We have worked with the local school systems and local county government to make sure that all that we was bringing can be stored correctly and saved for a later date," Howard said.

Moresea shared her motivation for wanting to be a part of this effort for tornado survivors.

“It could be one of us, it could be our town. So, as far as school districts, we all stick together. We compete on the field, on the court, but not when it comes to just being good humans. We’re all in it together,” she said.