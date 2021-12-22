Meet Bambi: Mini Therapy Horse Is The First Hospital-Based Horse In Texas

By Dani Medina

December 22, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, welcomed its newest employee earlier this year — Bambi, a miniature therapy horse.

Bambi is the first hospital-based therapy horse in Texas. There are also three full-time therapy dogs at the hospital, according to KSAT. The four-year-old miniature horse has been working at the hospital for two months now, but doesn't have a schedule yet since it's still young.

"(Bambi) makes hospital visits to patients and just kind of gets their morals up and spirit since ... they're at the hospital," Alexa Farris, Bambi's handler and Methodist Hospital ER manager told KSAT.

Bambi was introduced to the Methodist Hospital staff to "brighten up people's spirits" as the toll of the COVID-19 pandemic weighs on everyone, including patients and health care workers. Lifting patients' spirits is one benefit — Bambi's presence can also lower blood pressure and reduce physical pain.

Farris said she hopes Bambi's addition to the hospital can introduce the possibility of bringing in more therapy animals.

“There can be pigs as therapy animals. There can be many other therapy animals out there. And I think she just shows that it doesn’t just have to be a dog that brings light into someone’s eyes,” Farris said.

