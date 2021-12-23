Jason Aldean's Daughter 'Sings Like Her Daddy' And It'll Melt Your Heart

By Kelly Fisher

December 23, 2021

Jason Aldean Launches Three-Night "JASON ALDEAN: RIDE ALL NIGHT VEGAS"
Photo: Getty Images

Talent runs in the family! Jason Aldean’s daughter delivered an adorable rendition of “Jingle Bells,” and the country star’s wife, Brittany Aldean, shared a video of the festive performance on Instagram. Brittany said she “Sings like her daddy🎤.” Sure enough, her superstar dad beamed with pride, commenting: “Sing it baby girl! That song never sounded so good. 😍”

Of course, everyone else loved hearing her belt the Christmas song, too. Others commented how “sweet” and “adorable” she is, and even quoted: “The best way to spread Christmas cheer, is singing loud for all to hear.” Watch the adorable video from Brittany here:

Aldean and his wife welcomed their youngest child, Navy Rome, in February of 2019. He announced on Instagram at the time: “Today our family became complete as we welcomed our daughter Navy Rome to the world. Born on 2/4/19 weighing 7lbs 12oz and looking identical to her older brother. So excited to watch what life has in store for this little princess. 👸🏼” Navy joined her brother, Memphis, and Aldean’s two daughters from his previous marriage, Keeley and Kendyl. Last month, Brittany shared another video of the kids, performing their “REMIX” of their dad’s hit song with Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You.”

The song is part of Aldean’s double album. Macon is out now, and Georgia will follow in 2022. Altogether, it’s a whopping 30-track collection. The massive project was a way for Aldean to nod to his roots in the midst of his success:

“To me it’s just throwing it back to where it all started,” Aldean said in a statement to BBR Music Group. “I don’t care who you are, where you were raised is such a big part of who you end up being, and for me it’s no different. Macon is a crossroads of country music, Southern rock, blues and R&B, and just that whole combination of music was such a big influence on me growing up – and ultimately on how I make music myself.”

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices