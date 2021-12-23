Jason Aldean's Daughter 'Sings Like Her Daddy' And It'll Melt Your Heart

Aldean and his wife welcomed their youngest child, Navy Rome, in February of 2019. He announced on Instagram at the time: “Today our family became complete as we welcomed our daughter Navy Rome to the world. Born on 2/4/19 weighing 7lbs 12oz and looking identical to her older brother. So excited to watch what life has in store for this little princess. 👸🏼” Navy joined her brother, Memphis, and Aldean’s two daughters from his previous marriage, Keeley and Kendyl. Last month, Brittany shared another video of the kids, performing their “REMIX” of their dad’s hit song with Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You.”

The song is part of Aldean’s double album. Macon is out now, and Georgia will follow in 2022. Altogether, it’s a whopping 30-track collection. The massive project was a way for Aldean to nod to his roots in the midst of his success:

“To me it’s just throwing it back to where it all started,” Aldean said in a statement to BBR Music Group. “I don’t care who you are, where you were raised is such a big part of who you end up being, and for me it’s no different. Macon is a crossroads of country music, Southern rock, blues and R&B, and just that whole combination of music was such a big influence on me growing up – and ultimately on how I make music myself.”