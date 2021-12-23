Jimmie Allen Shares The Adorable Moment His Daughter Meets Her New Puppy
By Kelly Fisher
December 23, 2021
Jimmie Allen shared a photo of the moment his daughter met her new puppy, and it will tug on your heartstrings. The “Freedom Was A Highway” singer captioned the adorable post: “Our Baby girl Naomi got her puppy. Dear World meet Grammy. 🐶🎄.”
Everyone is gushing over the sweet moment for Allen’s family. Fellow country artist Carly Pearce commented “Omg I’m dead,” and other followers loved that the two of them were “best friends already.” Another wrote, “Super cute!!..Now she has a best friend for life!😊♥️,” and, of course, some are hoping for more photos soon. The adorable moment comes weeks after Allen said on Twitter: “Nashville Looking for a mini French bulldog for my daughter.” Some, including Blanco Brown, responded with hopes of helping Allen find a dog. See the adorable photo he shared to Instagram here:
Allen previously shared that he and his family were celebrating the holiday season in his Delaware hometown. The reigning CMA New Artist of the Year posted photos with his son, Aadyn, 7. He and his wife, Alexis Gale, also share daughters Naomi and Zara. After the holidays, Allen is gearing up for his first-ever headlining tour in 2022, featuring Neon Union. Allen announced the upcoming tour earlier this month, already promising: “more dates will be added next year.”