Olivia Rodrigo Wrote 'My Very First Christmas Song' At Age 5 & It's So Cute
By Kelly Fisher
December 26, 2021
Everyone loves posting throwback photos around the holidays, and Olivia Rodrigo shared the most adorable one. Even as a kid, it was clear that Rodrigo would be a huge star someday.
The “good 4 u” artist took to Instagram to share a photo from her childhood that proves she was born to be a singer. She captioned her post: “in honor of Christmas Eve may I present to you my very first Christmas song ‘the bels’ written by 5 year old me lol. happy holidays!!!!” Rodrigo even added an audio recording of her first Christmas song, and obviously, everyone’s loving it: “THAT IS THE CUTEST VOICE EVER!!!!,” “olivia why is this an unironic banger,” “This is still a BOP😭😭,” “AWW THE SONG IS SO CUTE.” Listen to Rodrigo’s first Christmas song here:
Now, Rodrigo, who turns 19 in February, is “FINALLY” gearing up for her Sour Tour. She unveiled the list of tour dates earlier this month, gushing that the “SOUR TOUR IS FINALLY HAPPENING!!!” It includes special guests Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone and Baby Queen in select dates. Rodrigo’s debut album has been a smash hit since its release in May, especially with massively popular tracks like “brutal,” “traitor,” and “drivers license.” The album made Rodrigo one of the leading nominees at the 2022 GRAMMY Awards. She’s nominated in several categories, including Record of the Year, Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album.