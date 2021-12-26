Olivia Rodrigo Wrote 'My Very First Christmas Song' At Age 5 & It's So Cute

Everyone loves posting throwback photos around the holidays, and Olivia Rodrigo shared the most adorable one. Even as a kid, it was clear that Rodrigo would be a huge star someday.

The “good 4 u” artist took to Instagram to share a photo from her childhood that proves she was born to be a singer. She captioned her post: “in honor of Christmas Eve may I present to you my very first Christmas song ‘the bels’ written by 5 year old me lol. happy holidays!!!!” Rodrigo even added an audio recording of her first Christmas song, and obviously, everyone’s loving it: “THAT IS THE CUTEST VOICE EVER!!!!,” “olivia why is this an unironic banger,” “This is still a BOP😭😭,” “AWW THE SONG IS SO CUTE.” Listen to Rodrigo’s first Christmas song here: