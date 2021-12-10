Kim Kardashian Files To Be Legally Single Amid Split From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has reportedly filed to be legally single amid her split from Ye.

Kardashian married Ye — Kanye West — in 2014 after dating for about two years. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum filed for divorce from the rapper in February. The couple have four children together: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Now, Kardashian has filed legal documents to be legally single and drop “West” from her name. If granted, any issues of child custody and property would be separated from the couple’s marital status, TMZ reports Friday afternoon (December 10). The outlet notes that Ye altered the lyrics to “Runaway” during an L.A. performance, calling on “Kimberly” to “run back to me.”

Kardashian and West have appeared to largely remain on good terms since filing for divorce. They’ve reunited in public with one another, including at Virgil Abloh’s final show. Kardashian’s latest filing comes shortly after beginning a relationship with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davison. The unlikely pair first sparked dating rumors in late October, following Kardashian’s first time hosting the long-running comedy show. Last month, a source told Entertainment Tonight: “They are trying to play it off that they are just friends, but it’s a little more than that right now. They’re having a lot of fun together. Pete makes Kim laugh and makes her feel special. Pete is obviously thrilled and has a major crush on Kim… Both are recently single and have bonded over that.”