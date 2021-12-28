Kim Kardashian Slammed For Posting 'Spider-Man' Spoilers On Instagram Story

By Dani Medina

December 28, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

If you're one of Kim Kardashian's 273 million followers, you might have seen a spoiler on her Instagram story Monday night for the long-awaited mega-hit Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Fortunately, she already deleted it, according to TMZ. But the damage has been done.

Fans and followers are furious that Kardashian posted two photos of her home theater TV screen that show a major — I repeat, MAJOR — part of the movie's ending.

"I thought the SpiderMan ending would get ruined from ALOT of places on social media for me, but never in @KimKardashian's insta stories. Nothing says privilege like getting a movie in your own private theatre and spoiling it for those of us who are trying to stay home and safe!" said Twitter user @goalstone22.

Several other Twitter users expressed their frustration with Kardashian's spoilers in the form of hilarious memes.

It should be noted that this isn't the first time Kardashian has seen Spider-Man since its release. Kardashian saw the film with Pete Davidson in Staten Island, New York, last week. They were joined by Scott Disick, according to People.

A screenshot of her Instagram story spoiler is shown below, so proceed with caution!

Spoilers in 3...

2...

1...

