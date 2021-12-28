Kim Kardashian Slammed For Posting 'Spider-Man' Spoilers On Instagram Story

If you're one of Kim Kardashian's 273 million followers, you might have seen a spoiler on her Instagram story Monday night for the long-awaited mega-hit Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Fortunately, she already deleted it, according to TMZ. But the damage has been done.

Fans and followers are furious that Kardashian posted two photos of her home theater TV screen that show a major — I repeat, MAJOR — part of the movie's ending.

"I thought the SpiderMan ending would get ruined from ALOT of places on social media for me, but never in @KimKardashian's insta stories. Nothing says privilege like getting a movie in your own private theatre and spoiling it for those of us who are trying to stay home and safe!" said Twitter user @goalstone22.