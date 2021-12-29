Step Inside Iconic 'Friends' Sets At Phoenix Exhibit Coming In 2022

The FRIENDS Experience is coming to Phoenix in 2022. Isn't that just kick-you-in-the-crotch, spit-on-your-neck fantastic?

The Friends-themed interactive exhibit is going on tour in the new year, and Phoenix is one of its stops. It's also stopping in Denver, Washington, D.C., Phoenix, San Francisco, Nashville and Toronto.

"It's finally time to use your PTO and practice your catching skills because The FRIENDS Experience is expanding to several new cities in 2022! And we're going international!" The FRIENDS Experience posted on Instagram on December 16.

Fans can immerse themselves in iconic Friends sets on The FRIENDS Experience tour, including Monica and Rachel's purple door, Ross' sofa on the stairs and Chandler and Joey's recliner.