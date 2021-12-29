Step Inside Iconic 'Friends' Sets At Phoenix Exhibit Coming In 2022

By Dani Medina

December 30, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

The FRIENDS Experience is coming to Phoenix in 2022. Isn't that just kick-you-in-the-crotch, spit-on-your-neck fantastic?

The Friends-themed interactive exhibit is going on tour in the new year, and Phoenix is one of its stops. It's also stopping in Denver, Washington, D.C., Phoenix, San Francisco, Nashville and Toronto.

"It's finally time to use your PTO and practice your catching skills because The FRIENDS Experience is expanding to several new cities in 2022! And we're going international!" The FRIENDS Experience posted on Instagram on December 16.

Fans can immerse themselves in iconic Friends sets on The FRIENDS Experience tour, including Monica and Rachel's purple door, Ross' sofa on the stairs and Chandler and Joey's recliner.

Previously, The FRIENDS Experience made tour stops in Dallas, Boston and Chicago, in addition to the flagship location in New York City, where Central Perk comes alive with coffee and pastries for sale.

The official tour dates haven't been announced yet, but The FRIENDS Experience encourages fans to sign up for email updates to be the first to know when the tour is visiting your city.

Tickets in New York and Dallas range from $32.50 to $52.50 each, just to give you an idea of how much to budget for the Phoenix experience. According to The FRIENDS Experience's Instagram, face masks are required inside the exhibit.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices