Hiker Slips, Clings To Tree Roots Over 300-Foot Cliff At Multnomah Falls

By Zuri Anderson

December 29, 2021

A female hiker found herself in a terrifying situation during a stroll on an Oregon trail, according to KATU.

Corbett Fire says they got a report Monday (December 27) around 3 p.m. about the incident. Reporters learned the hiker slipped off the trail, falling about 30 feet down. She was able to stop her sudden descent by grabbing onto some tree roots.

The woman was hanging over a 300-foot cliff until bystanders and first responders arrived.

"Bystanders lowered a small rope to help her until crew got on scene," Corbett Fire tweeted. Even though officials say she was unhurt, she was still evaluated by medics at the scene.

The agency also showed photos from the scene, two of which showed the hiker getting pulled to safety. One Twitter user even mentioned that this area in particular is super icy during the winter.

This isn't the first time people had a rough time in the wilds of the Beaver State. Earlier this year, a 69-year-old fisherman was lost in the woods for over two weeks before he was saved. He went on to describe his harrowing experience, as well.

Then, there was a crazy incident that happened at Willamette Falls back in August. A semi-truck nearly plunged into the waters after crashing through a fence.

