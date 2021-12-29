Kenny Chesney Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Late Football Legend John Madden

Kenny Chesney took to his social media channels with a heartfelt tribute to John Madden, the legendary coach and commentator who died unexpectedly on Tuesday (December 28). He was 85.

The National Football League confirmed in a statement that Madden passed away in the morning. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, in part: “Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”

Since the NFL confirmed the news, the football community shared an outpouring of tributes to Madden. Chesney, a longtime country music staple, also joined in on the tributes to Madden. The country artist has often shared his passion for football, including with a documentary he produced this year. He also released a documentary in 2010, named after “The Boys of Fall,” a track off of the singer’s Hemingway’s Whiskey album the same year. Chesney took to social media with a special tribute to Madden, writing:

“So long to my good fiend John Madden. He was such a big part of the ‘Boys of Fall’ film. We became friends after his interview, and he’ll be missed by everyone that loves the game of football. Thank you, John, for your time and for listening to my song and bringing so many people together on a Sunday afternoon. Rest In Peace, my friend.”

See Chesney’s post here: