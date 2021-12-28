'Tears Of Joy': Texas Man Reunited With Dog After Christmas Day Dognapping

A Texas man's Christmas nightmare turned into a Christmas miracle when his dog was found safely after an alleged dognapping in Houston, Texas.

Danny Thomason, 76, visited a gas station in Spring on Christmas morning and left his Boston Terrier, Yogi, in the car with the windows cracked. When Thomason returned to his car after paying for has, Yogi was gone, according to WFAA.

"I wasn’t in there for more than a couple of minutes, I guess. It was like one of your children, and he was one of your children. I was heartbroken and afraid for him and a tremendous loss," Thomason told WFAA.

He compared his love for Yogi to that of a child. Thomason, who is retired and lives alone, said he goes everywhere with his beloved Boston Terrier.

Thomason and his family searched desperately for Yogi, and even filed a police report with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

On Monday afternoon, Thomason got the call of a lifetime — Yogi was found.

"Proactive Auto Theft Unit investigated a theft of a dog from a car that happened on Christmas Day. A vigorous investigation led to the location and recovery of the dog. The dog was reunited with the owner, who shed tears of joy. This is community service at its best," the HSCO Special Investigations Division posted on Twitter on Monday, along with three photos of Yogi and Thomason's reunion.