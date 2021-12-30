Watch Chris Young Surprise A Singer Who Covered His Song In A Nashville Bar
By Kelly Fisher
December 30, 2021
Chris Young had the best response to a Nashville singer covering one of his songs. Young took to TikTok when he found a man singing his 2009 hit, “Gettin’ You Home.”
“Never know what song you will hear at a bar in Nashville,” Young noted in the video. “Shout out to everyone chasing their dreams and putting in the hard work.” He reiterated the encouragement in the caption, writing: “Living the dream. Don’t stop chasing yours.” The Nashville singer noticed the “Gettin’ You Home” singer approaching the stage during the performance, responding with an enthusiastic: “What’s up, Chris?! …Thank you, my brother.” Watch the interaction on TikTok here:
@chrisyoungmusic
Living the dream. Don’t stop chasing yours. #nashville #countrymusic #chrisyoung♬ Gettin' You Home - Chris Young
Young has released dozens of hit songs over the years, including “Gettin’ You Home,” “Who I Am With You,” “I’m Comin’ Over,” “Think of You,” and more. This year, Young released his highly-anticipated album Famous Friends, which includes the title, track in collaboration with Kane Brown. The country duo teamed up on live performances of the award-winning song this year, including at the 2021 CMT Awards in June, and at the 2021 CMA Awards in November. Young previously explained to CMT that the song “is basically, ’I’ve got some famous friends you’ve probably never heard of.’ It’s talking about people who are from your hometown. You might not know them here, like if I’m in some big city somewhere. But when I go back home, I’ve got some famous friends.”