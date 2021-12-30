Watch Chris Young Surprise A Singer Who Covered His Song In A Nashville Bar

Chris Young had the best response to a Nashville singer covering one of his songs. Young took to TikTok when he found a man singing his 2009 hit, “Gettin’ You Home.”

“Never know what song you will hear at a bar in Nashville,” Young noted in the video. “Shout out to everyone chasing their dreams and putting in the hard work.” He reiterated the encouragement in the caption, writing: “Living the dream. Don’t stop chasing yours.” The Nashville singer noticed the “Gettin’ You Home” singer approaching the stage during the performance, responding with an enthusiastic: “What’s up, Chris?! …Thank you, my brother.” Watch the interaction on TikTok here: