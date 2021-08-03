Chris Young Announces 'Famous Friends' Tour Amid Countdown To Album Release

Chris Young is hitting the road this fall with Mitchell Tenpenny and Callista Clark.

The country crooner announced his “Famous Friends” tour on his social media channels, including when fans can get tickets: “I'm excited that I get to say these words again... I'm going on TOUR! Heading out this fall with Mitchell Tenpenny and Callista Clark. Tickets are on sale Friday!”

The tour announcement comes days ahead of Young’s Famous Friends album release, which is also slated for Friday (August 6). Young announced his eighth studio album in June, following his Losing Sleep album in 2017.

Young’s upcoming album includes the title track “Famous Friends,” a collaboration with “Cool Again” singer-songwriter Kane Brown. The duo teamed up to perform the song at the 2021 CMT Awards in June, and took home the award for Collaborative Video of the Year. Young followed the hit single with another taste of his upcoming album, “One Of Them Nights.” He also performed “At The End Of The Bar,” his collaboration with Tenpenny, in Nashville last month as part of the music video shoot. The video will release Friday with the album, Young announced last week.

Find a list of “Famous Friends” tour dates here.