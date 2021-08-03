Chris Young Announces 'Famous Friends' Tour Amid Countdown To Album Release

By Kelly Fisher

August 3, 2021

Chris Young Performs During "Let Freedom Sing Weekend"
Photo: Getty Images

Chris Young is hitting the road this fall with Mitchell Tenpenny and Callista Clark.

The country crooner announced his “Famous Friends” tour on his social media channels, including when fans can get tickets: “I'm excited that I get to say these words again... I'm going on TOUR! Heading out this fall with Mitchell Tenpenny and Callista Clark. Tickets are on sale Friday!”

The tour announcement comes days ahead of Young’s Famous Friends album release, which is also slated for Friday (August 6). Young announced his eighth studio album in June, following his Losing Sleep album in 2017.

Young’s upcoming album includes the title track “Famous Friends,” a collaboration with “Cool Again” singer-songwriter Kane Brown. The duo teamed up to perform the song at the 2021 CMT Awards in June, and took home the award for Collaborative Video of the Year. Young followed the hit single with another taste of his upcoming album, “One Of Them Nights.” He also performed “At The End Of The Bar,” his collaboration with Tenpenny, in Nashville last month as part of the music video shoot. The video will release Friday with the album, Young announced last week.

Find a list of “Famous Friends” tour dates here.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Chris Young Announces 'Famous Friends' Tour Amid Countdown To Album Release

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.