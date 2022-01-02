Nandi Bushell Says She 'Would LOVE To Jam With Billie Eilish'

It's only fitting that Nandi Bushell would end 2021 with a bang. The 11-year-old musical prodigy was interviewed by CBS Mornings' Vladimir Duthiers to discuss her "pretty INCREDIBLE year" and give some words of advice to anyone else trying to achieve their dreams.

“You can do anything that you put your mind to if you put the effort in and the work and the hours," she said. "You get the results if you keep on trying and never give up, because you can do anything you put your mind to.”

The young rockstar also said she "would LOVE to jam with Billie Eilish one day" and has aspirations for becoming the Prime Minister of Great Britain. She's already proven that if she puts her mind to something she can not only achieve it but excel, so it's only a matter of time before we're addressing her as Prime Minister Nandi Bushell!

Her comments about Eilish come after Nandi recently covered her hit "Happier Than Ever." Back in March, she also told Rolling Stone that she would love to meet the singer. “I like her style. It’s a style that hasn’t been invented — it’s her own, like, anti-pop,” she said at the time.

See Nandi's New Year post below.