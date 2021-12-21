Nandi Bushell's been keeping herself busy during winter break. Last week, the musical prodigy shared her "most challenging drum cover yet" and on Tuesday (December 21), she followed it up with a tribute to Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS. The 11-year-old shared a short clip on Instagram of her passionately drumming along to "Happier Than Ever" with the caption "I WILL LOVE BILLIE & FINNEAS FOREVER MORE!!!"

Unsurprisingly, Bushell totally slayed, but what's more surprising is that it took her so long to cover Eilish. Back in March, she told Rolling Stone that she would love to meet the singer. “I like her style. It’s a style that hasn’t been invented — it’s her own, like, anti-pop,” she said at the time.

Watch Bushell cover Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" below.