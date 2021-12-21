Nandi Bushell Declares Her Love For Billie Eilish And Finneas In New Cover
By Katrina Nattress
December 21, 2021
Nandi Bushell's been keeping herself busy during winter break. Last week, the musical prodigy shared her "most challenging drum cover yet" and on Tuesday (December 21), she followed it up with a tribute to Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS. The 11-year-old shared a short clip on Instagram of her passionately drumming along to "Happier Than Ever" with the caption "I WILL LOVE BILLIE & FINNEAS FOREVER MORE!!!"
Unsurprisingly, Bushell totally slayed, but what's more surprising is that it took her so long to cover Eilish. Back in March, she told Rolling Stone that she would love to meet the singer. “I like her style. It’s a style that hasn’t been invented — it’s her own, like, anti-pop,” she said at the time.
Watch Bushell cover Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" below.
Bushell's had quite the exciting year. In addition to uploading impressive covers, she was named Cartoon Network's first ever Musician in Residence, performed live with the Foo Fighters, jammed with Queen drummer Roger Taylor (whom she also beat in a drum battle), and released an original song called "The Children Will Rise Up" with Tom Morello and his son Roman, which was co-signed by former president Barack Obama. We can't wait to see what 2022 brings for the budding rock star.