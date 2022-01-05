Britney Spears Enjoys First Glass Of Red Wine In 13 Years
By Emily Lee
January 5, 2022
Back in November, Britney Spears thirteen year-long conservatorship came to an end. The 'Toxic' singer has continued to update her dedicated fan base on her new life and sense of freedom on Instagram. In her latest update, Spears shared she enjoyed her first glass of red wine since before her conservatorship began.
"I’m sure it looks weird me dancing to [Madonna so much … I see it … it’s like I’m not trying as much like I’m INDULGING," she wrote, lightheartedly poking fun at her infamous dancing posts "Well thats exactly what her music does to me !!! I mean I had my first glass of red wine last weekend !!! I’ve waited 13 years … that’s long enough !!!"
"The sarcasm of me me me … my family taught me well by their actions … to be selfish and love thyself … play on," she continued. "In a world where we all have the right to speak … drive … buy alcohol … party … have cash … I apologize for INDULGING in front of the masses … and dancing a touch slower !!! I mean what was I thinking ?? Nobody’s perfect !!!"
It seems Spears is simply ready to enjoy herself after a challenging chapter in her life. Ahead of her last court date, which saw her conservatorship put to an end by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny, Spears took to Instagram to reflect on her journey and share her feelings. The Queen of Pop told her fans she has a lot of "healing" to do when this all came to an end. "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do," she wrote in the heartfelt note. "Thankfully, I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it's ok to slow down and breathe. Only through self love I can pray ... love ... and support others in return!!!!"