Britney Spears Enjoys First Glass Of Red Wine In 13 Years

Back in November, Britney Spears thirteen year-long conservatorship came to an end. The 'Toxic' singer has continued to update her dedicated fan base on her new life and sense of freedom on Instagram. In her latest update, Spears shared she enjoyed her first glass of red wine since before her conservatorship began.

"I’m sure it looks weird me dancing to [Madonna so much … I see it … it’s like I’m not trying as much like I’m INDULGING," she wrote, lightheartedly poking fun at her infamous dancing posts "Well thats exactly what her music does to me !!! I mean I had my first glass of red wine last weekend !!! I’ve waited 13 years … that’s long enough !!!"

"The sarcasm of me me me … my family taught me well by their actions … to be selfish and love thyself … play on," she continued. "In a world where we all have the right to speak … drive … buy alcohol … party … have cash … I apologize for INDULGING in front of the masses … and dancing a touch slower !!! I mean what was I thinking ?? Nobody’s perfect !!!"