Toni Cornell shared a stunning acoustic rendition of "Hallelujah" on Instagram. The video shows the 17-year-old singing and playing guitar in front of a luminous Christmas tree. "Throwback to Xmas Eve❤️✨ Hallelujah revisited" she captioned the clip.

Toni famously performed the Leonard Cohen classic on Good Morning America with OneRepublic in August 2017, just months after her father Chris Cornell died by suicide, and weeks after Linkin Park's Chester Bennington also took his own life.

"Chester sang this at Chris' funeral, and this is arguably one of the greatest songs written in the last 50 years," OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder said at the time. "It's a very special song to us, and I think to most people and especially to Toni [Cornell] as well."

Watch Toni's acoustic rendition of "Hallelujah" below.