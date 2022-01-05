Martha Stewart To Open First-Ever Restaurant in Las Vegas This Year

Now you can experience Martha Stewart's famed cookbook recipes in person this year.

The TV personality, lifestyle icon and Snoop Dogg's best friend is taking her talents to Las Vegas this year by opening her first-ever restaurant at Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino — and it's based on her famous country home in Bedford, New York.

"It's a charming restaurant. It's completely fashioned after the winter house at my farm in Bedford, where I basically live. There's a kitchen, a dining room, a brown room, a green room—it's very similar in the finishes of my home, and the furnishings are all kind of replicas of a very familiar space to many, many, many Americans," Stewart, 80, told People.

Stewart, who is at the forefront of several business ventures spanning retail, frozen food, homeware and magazines, said she'd been toying with the idea of opening a restaurant for a while.

"We have toyed with the idea for a long, long time. I just personally was never really ready to do something so large as this. It really is a lot of stuff to do ..." Stewart told People. "The team at Caesar's is just amazing. They're so, so productive and so creative. I like working with people like that. And this is an opportunity to extend the brand in an area where I've always wanted to be but never really did enter."

The 194-seat restaurant will be a farm-to-table eatery that features "thoughtfully appointed décor with a neutral color palette that serves as a perfect backdrop to four seasons of color," according to Stewart's website. The menu will seasonal meals, weekend brunch and holiday menus created from "seasonal, high-quality ingredients sourced from various local purveyors."

"I'm picking my family and friend's favorites, things I have been known for — like wonderful breads and baked goods — and dishes you might not find in other restaurants, like pastas and soups that are unique to the Martha brand. I just want to make sure that everybody gets a taste of the delicious food that has long come out of my kitchen. You're going to love it," Stewart said.

As for choosing Las Vegas as the flagship restaurant location, Stewart said she's excited to be a part of a booming food scene.

"I've been going to Vegas for a very long time. My niece got married there, one of my best friends got married there, I decorated the Bellagio for Christmas when Steve Wynn first opened it, have done many events there for Michael Milken on his prostate cancer foundation. So I'm pretty familiar with the rise and popularity of Las Vegas. And I'm thrilled our restaurant will be a part of its growing food scene," Stewart told People.

No specific opening date has been set yet, but Stewart said she anticipates the restaurant will open in the spring.