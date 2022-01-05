Ryan Seacrest Wants To Babysit Katy Perry's Daughter

Ryan Seacrest is known for his jobs as a producer and a host across multiple platforms, and he hopes to add “honorary uncle” to his lengthy list of titles.

The American Idol host dished to PEOPLE that Katy Perry, one of the talent competition show’s three celebrity judges, brings her daughter to the set of the show. Seacrest — who also talked about his role as an uncle to his 3-year-old niece — is hoping to get his foot in the door for a babysitting gig: “(Perry has) mentioned the babysitting opportunity, just not officially. She and Orlando [Bloom] have never officially said, 'Hey, Ryan, we're going out tonight. You're in charge all by yourself.' But I would be willing. …I think she knows that I'm practicing and at the right point, I will be ready to be alone and be a great babysitter or uncle to Daisy as well.”

No word yet from Perry on whether Seacrest will score a babysitting gig (at least, not as of publication time on Wednesday, January 5).

Perry and Bloom welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, in August 2020. After her birth, Seacrest delivered some adorable gifts. “Thank you [uncle] @ryanseacrest,” Perry wrote on Instagram at the time, showing off the flamingo toy box packed with stuffed animals, books and other presents. Perry, who just released a new single with Alesso, is gearing up for her Las Vegas Residency. Next month, she, Seacrest and fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will mark the season premiere of American Idol.