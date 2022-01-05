Watch Travis Barker Give Adele's 'Easy On Me' A Rock Makeover

Adele knows who to call if she's looking for a new drummer. Travis Barker recently shared a cover of her hit "Easy on Me" on Instagram. The blink-182 percussionist gave the piano-led ballad a rock makeover by adding his signature complex fills while drumming over a track that featured guitar that's not on the original. He was going so hard that his drum stick broke at the end of the video. Impressive.

Watch Barker cover "Easy on Me" below.