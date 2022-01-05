Watch Travis Barker Give Adele's 'Easy On Me' A Rock Makeover
By Katrina Nattress
January 6, 2022
Adele knows who to call if she's looking for a new drummer. Travis Barker recently shared a cover of her hit "Easy on Me" on Instagram. The blink-182 percussionist gave the piano-led ballad a rock makeover by adding his signature complex fills while drumming over a track that featured guitar that's not on the original. He was going so hard that his drum stick broke at the end of the video. Impressive.
Watch Barker cover "Easy on Me" below.
Blink-182 had to put a pause on new material when Mark Hoppus got diagnosed with cancer last April. Thankfully the bassist/singer recently announced he's cancer free and performed for this first time since his diagnosis during Barker's Halloween show, so maybe we'll get new music from the trio this year.
Even with blink taking a break, Barker's been plenty busy collaborating with the likes of WILLOW, Avril Lavigne and Machine Gun Kelly. This year, MGK plans to drop two new albums (with at least one produced by Barker) and Lavigne is prepping her pop punk comeback album on Barker's DTA Records.
Barker's also been busy in his personal life. In October, he proposed to his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. So maybe he'll be prepping a wedding for this year too?