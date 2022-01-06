$1 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In Phoenix. Was It You?

A $1 million lottery ticket was sold in north Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday.

The winning ticket was sold at a Circle K in the Valley, near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road, according to 12 News. The winning numbers were 6, 14, 25, 33, 46 and the Powerball was 17, according to the Arizona Lottery.

Three winning $50,000 tickets were also sold in Arizona. One was sold in Mesa, one was sold at a Fry's Food Store in Phoenix and another was sold at the Fiesta Barn market in Avondale. These tickets matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball.

Another winning $1 million ticket was sold in Texas on Wednesday.

In the national Powerball drawing, two winning tickets were sold in California and Wisconsin where two people will split the $632.6 million jackpot. It was the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history and the seventh-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. The winning numbers were 6, 14, 25, 33, 46 and the Powerball was 17. This is the first time someone has hit the jackpot since October 4, according to the Powerball website.