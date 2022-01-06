2 More Steelers Starters Placed On COVID-19 List

Two more Pittsburgh Steelers players have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

Starting wide receiver Diontae Johnson and center Kendrick Green will both be inactive for the team's final regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday (January 9), the team announced in a news release on its official website Thursday (January 6).

"The Steelers placed receiver Diontae Johnson and center Kendrick Green on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Thursday," the news release stated.

Johnson currently leads all Pittsburgh players with 100 receptions for 1,110 yards, surpassing the 100-reception and 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his three-year NFL career, while also recording a career-high eight touchdown receptions.

The former Toledo standout has started 14 of the 15 games he's appeared in this season.