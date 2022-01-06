2 More Steelers Starters Placed On COVID-19 List
By Jason Hall
January 6, 2022
Two more Pittsburgh Steelers players have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.
Starting wide receiver Diontae Johnson and center Kendrick Green will both be inactive for the team's final regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday (January 9), the team announced in a news release on its official website Thursday (January 6).
"The Steelers placed receiver Diontae Johnson and center Kendrick Green on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Thursday," the news release stated.
Johnson currently leads all Pittsburgh players with 100 receptions for 1,110 yards, surpassing the 100-reception and 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his three-year NFL career, while also recording a career-high eight touchdown receptions.
The former Toledo standout has started 14 of the 15 games he's appeared in this season.
Green, a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, started in all of his first 15 NFL games before being sidelined during the Steelers' 26-14 win on Monday (January 3) night against the Cleveland Browns due to a calf injury.
The two additional roster moves come one day after Pittsburgh placed cornerback Joe Haden and defensive coordinator Keith Butler in the NFL's COVID protocols.
Haden, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, has started all 11 games he's appeared in during the 2021 season, having missed Week 2 due to a groin injury and Weeks 11-14 for a foot injury.
The former University of Florida standout has 34 tackles, six passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery this season.
The Steelers did, however, get some positive news in relation to the Reserve/COVID-19 list, with several keep players being activated amid their initial announcement on Wednesday.
Offensive tackle Zach Banner, linebacker Devin Bush, defensive back Arthur Maulet, running back Anthony McFarland, linebacker Joe Schobert and defensive end Chris Wormley were all taken off the Reserve/COVID-19 list just days before the team's crucial final regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday (January 9).
Additionally, Pittsburgh has restored defensive tackle Daniel Archibong to the practice squad after Archibong was previously placed on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 List.
The Steelers (8-7-1) must defeat the rival Ravens (8-8) on Sunday and need the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) to lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14), as well as the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) and Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) matchup to not end in a tie in order to clinch a postseason berth.