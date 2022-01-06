Thomas Rhett Admits His First Kiss With His Wife Didn't Go Well

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins made an adorable couple, but the country star admits that it might not have started out that way. Rhett and Akins grew up with one another, and the “Slow Down Summer” singer revealed in a new interview with his record label that their first kiss “was 15 on my parents’ trampoline, and we literally clanked teeth.”

“Have you ever clanked teeth? It’s horrible,” Rhett continued, responding to songwriter and producer Jesse Frasure who called it “ambitious” to kiss someone on a trampoline. “I mean, there is no recovering from that. But somehow, someway it did.”

Rhett definitely recovered. He and his wife have been married since 2012, and now, they’re raising four daughters together: Willa Gray, Ada James, Lennon Love and Lillie Carolina. They just celebrated their first Christmas as a family of six, after welcoming Lillie in November. Rhett knows that parenting comes with its challenges (especially with four young ones), but he also knows to enjoy their time together — he even wrote a song about life as a growing family, observing that “days are long, but the years are short.”

“…I think after having three kids, I don't feel like me and Lauren could be shocked anymore,” Rhett previously said in an interview with his record label. “I do know that four is a lot, but we're already kind of in the chaos phase with young kids – one in kindergarten, one in preschool, one still in diapers and then an infant. We're just gonna have to relearn how to prioritize our time. And I do know that it's going to be stressful but, you know, we've always wanted a big family and we're just looking forward to it.”