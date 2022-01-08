Legalizing Recreational Marijuana Could Be On Oklahoma Ballot This Fall

A second petition to legalize recreational marijuana without the need for a medical card in Oklahoma was filed earlier this week, meaning Oklahomans could see it on the ballot this fall. If the petition makes it on the ballot and is passed, anyone over 21 years old would be able to buy marijuana for recreational use in Oklahoma.

"Oklahomans are ready to move forward with this and we wanted to give them a sensible and responsible way to do that," Ryan Kissel, an attorney and petition advocate, told KOCO. Kissel added passing the petition could "bring in tens of millions of revenue every year for critical services."

The petition calls for regulation of adult-use cannabis, a 15% excise tax on recreational marijuana sales and a criminal justice element that would remove low-level weed convictions, according to The Oklahoman. It's backed by the New Approach political action committee based in Washington, D.C.

"This is an effort that started several years ago but has grown. We have a broad coalition of Oklahomans — small business owners, small growers, users and criminal justice reform people, as well," campaign spokeswoman Michelle Tilley told The Oklahoman.

On the other hand, the first petition, filed in October by Oklahomans for Responsible Cannabis Action, was a state constitutional amendment, which is harder to change, according to MJ Biz Daily. It mirrors the new petition in terms of regulation and taxation – although the tax percentages are different. The difference between the two, however, is the new petition would change existing state law and could be amended further through legislation while the first petition can only be changed through another statewide vote.

According to The Oklahoman, the first petition, State Question 819, needs to collect 177,957 signatures in 90 days while the newest petition, State Question 820, needs to collect 94,910 signatures in 90 days. Should either petition get enough signatures, it would qualify for a statewide vote.