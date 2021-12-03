Foo Fighters Share How They Were Possessed By Demons In 'Studio 666'
By Ariel King
December 3, 2021
While Foo Fighters' last album, Medicine At Midnight, was released last February, the band is getting ready to share a comedy-horror that sees them recording the album in a haunted mansion. Studio 666 is set to be released on February 25, just a little over a year since Medicine At Midnight first landed.
The first teaser for Studio 666 sees the band carrying their instrumental and recording material into the house and recording their album. Then, while Dave Grohl is listening back to what they've recorded, he becomes possessed by a demon. The resulting footage goes through some epic moments that can be expected from the film, including attacks from monsters, spirits, an apparent werewolf, and more.
The band first teased Studio 666 last month when they shared they would be releasing a film that followed the recording of their 10th studio album. "After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level... A full-length feature horror comedy film," Grohl said in a statement alongside the announcement of the film's release. He went on to describe the film as "hilarious gore that f****** rocks" and revealed the movie as "our best-kept secret for two years."
While fans will have to wait just a little while longer for Studio 666, the band did release a comedy-filled music video for their song "Love Dies Young." The music video enlisted Jason Sudeikis to serve as the band's sychnronized swimming coach, and included an impassioned speech at the start of the video.
In celebration of Hanukkah, the Jewish holiday that began on Sunday night (November 28) and lasts for eight days, Grohl has also spent this week reviving his Hanukkah Sessions series. He's teamed up with Greg Kurstin once again to cover songs written by Jewish artists, and so far they have covered the songs "Stay," "Copacabana," "Jump," "Take The Box" and more.