Kane Brown's Wife Katelyn Shares Adorable 'Girl Gang' Pic With New Daughter

Katelyn Brown shared a new photo of her adorable “girl gang” with Kingsley Rose and the newest addition to the family, Kodi Jane.

Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, welcomed their second child on December 30. The adorable announcement surprised fans, as the couple opted to keep the pregnancy under wraps. “Choosing to keep my pregnancy quiet was the best decision I’ve ever made,” Katelyn previously explained on Instagram. “Soaking in special moments with my daughter and husband without the influence of social media and outside world made this time that much more intimate and unforgettable. …I am so grateful and blessed to be these little girls mama and can not wait to raise strong, confident, sweet little ladies with you @kanebrown_music”

Kane and Katelyn welcomed Kodi’s big sister, Kingsley Rose, in October 2019. The “One Mississippi” singer previously took to Instagram, saying that “I’ve always wanted a son until I had Kingsley and now I’m good with all my girls 😘” Katelyn has shared sweet photos of the “girl gang,” and snapshots of Kingsley Rose bonding with her new baby sister: “nothing melts my heart more than seeing Kings love on her little sister 🥰” Check out the adorable posts here: