Shawn Mendes Returned To Toronto To Film 'It'll Be Okay' Music Video

Shawn Mendes is about to premiere the music video for his emotional single, “It’ll Be Okay.” Mendes took to his social media channels on Wednesday (January 12) to announce that the video, which he filmed “at home in Toronto,” is set to debut at 12 p.m. ET on Thursday (January 13).

The pop singer-songwriter released his emotional post-breakup ballad on December 1. On the new song, he sings: “I start to imagine a world where we don't collide/ It's making me sick but we'll heal and the sun will rise/ If you tell me you're leaving, I'll make it easy/ It'll be okay/ If we can't stop the bleeding/ We don't have to fix it, we don't have to stay/ I will love you either way.”