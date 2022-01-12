Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins Open Up About Future Plans For Their Family

It's no secret that Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins have an adorable family — but it won’t grow again anytime soon.

The “Slow Down Summer” artist recently gave fans a glimpse at the possible timeline until the couple welcomes another child: “I think Lauren and I were really honest with each other and were like, ‘Let’s take a pause for four or five years and kind of get the hang of what this is going to look like,’” Rhett said, per CMT. He continued, revealing that he and Akins are erring on the side of adopting another child: “Adoption is 100 percent on our brains in the next four to five years. We would love to do that. It’s been put on our hearts very heavily to do that again; we just don’t know when.”

Rhett and Akins adopted their eldest daughter, Willa Gray, who is 6 years old. She’s a big sister to 4-year-old Ada James, Lennon Love, who turns 2 this year, and Lillie Carolina, who was born in November. Rhett previously explained to his record label that he and his wife couldn’t be “shocked” by anything anymore, after having three kids. “I do know that four is a lot… We're just gonna have to relearn how to prioritize our time. And I do know that it's going to be stressful but, you know, we've always wanted a big family and we're just looking forward to it.”