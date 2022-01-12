WATCH: Julian Edelman's Dad Has Perfect Response To $100K Super Bowl Bet
By Jason Hall
Julian Edelman has a good feeling about the Super Bowl.
The recently retired legendary New England Patriots wide receiver has wagered a $100,000 bet that his former team will face his longtime former quarterback Tom Brady's current team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Super Bowl LVI next month.
Apparently, his father is less confident.
Edelman shared a video of himself calling his parents on speakerphone to tell them he wagered $100,000 on the Pats-Bucs matchup on his verified social media accounts.
In the video, his father, Frank, responds to Jules' bet reveal with, "that was dumb."
"I'll call you back. I'm not mad, I disagree. Bye," Frank Edelman said before ending the call.
Julian's mother Angie, however, seems to be much more into the idea.
"Oh I don't care about that, right on. You should share it with me," Angie said.
Parents just don’t understand pic.twitter.com/bCMIAzPeSn— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 12, 2022
Both teams will need to win their Wild Card Round matchups this weekend in order for Edelman's bet to stay alive.
New England will face Buffalo for a third time on Saturday (January 15) night, having split their two head-to-head regular season matchups with each team earning a road victory in 2021.
The Patriots will not only look to avenge their 33-21 loss on December 26, but also their second-place finish to the Bills in the AFC East Division standings.
Tampa Bay will host the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday (January 16) afternoon.
The Buccaneers had previously defeated the Eagles, 28-22, at Lincoln Financial Field on October 14.