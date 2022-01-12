WATCH: Julian Edelman's Dad Has Perfect Response To $100K Super Bowl Bet

Julian Edelman has a good feeling about the Super Bowl.

The recently retired legendary New England Patriots wide receiver has wagered a $100,000 bet that his former team will face his longtime former quarterback Tom Brady's current team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Super Bowl LVI next month.

Apparently, his father is less confident.

Edelman shared a video of himself calling his parents on speakerphone to tell them he wagered $100,000 on the Pats-Bucs matchup on his verified social media accounts.

In the video, his father, Frank, responds to Jules' bet reveal with, "that was dumb."

"I'll call you back. I'm not mad, I disagree. Bye," Frank Edelman said before ending the call.

Julian's mother Angie, however, seems to be much more into the idea.

"Oh I don't care about that, right on. You should share it with me," Angie said.