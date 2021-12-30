Julian Edelman Says He And Tom Brady 'Have A Little Beef'

New England Patriots Julian Edelman says he and his longtime friend and former quarterback Tom Brady "have a little beef right now."

The recently retired wide receiver turned NFL analyst discussed Brady's current team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, during a segment the Paramount+ series Inside the NFL this week, noting that he didn't "think they're gonna repeat this year" as Super Bowl champions amid a "depleted" roster marred with injuries.

Edelman specifically addressed the loss of fellow wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, which prompted co-host Brandon Marshall to ask whether Brady called him to once again fill the role of top possession receiver in Godwin's absence.

“Nah, Tom hasn’t called me. And in fact, you know … we have a little beef right now,” Edelman said while seemingly holding back a smile via CBS Boston.

“We’ll leave it between us. But we have a beef right now. I can’t [share what it’s about.] I can’t kiss and tell! I can’t kiss and tell, like someone said," Edelman added while staring directly into the camera and trying to hold a straight face.

For what it's worth, Edelman had previously claimed that Brady not only attempted to recruit him to the Buccaneers, but also wasted little time after making his own decision to leave the Patriots.

“He hit me up the first day he signed there,” Edelman told Peyton and Eli Manning on the ManningCast Monday Night Football broadcast in November, which saw Brady's Bucs defeat the New York Giants, 30-10. “He was like, ‘You want to come down?’ And I was like, ‘Uh, absolutely not.’”

Trolling Brady seems to be Edelman's favorite post-retirement activity, as he's gone viral multiple times for jokes directed at his longtime teammate's expense.

In October, Edelman shared a photo of T.J. Detweiler, the main character on the late 1990s animated ABC series Recess, in reference to now Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback wearing a backwards hat on during the quarterback's own appearance on the ManningCast edition of Monday Night Football.

"Tom on Manning Cast rn," Edelman tweeted.