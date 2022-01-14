Bob Saget's Widow Thanks John Mayer For 'Holding Me Up' As She Grieves

During their drive to retrieve Saget's car, Mayer and Ross recalled Saget's devotion to each of his friends and family members. "I've never known a human being on this earth who could give that much love, individually and completely, to that many people in a way that made each person feel like he was a main character in their life and they were a main character in his life," Mayer said while driving down the freeway.

"Everyone is so aware how universal Bob's love for people was. The thing that just keeps coming up when people say they're sorry is just, 'I loved that guy,'" the singer said through tears.

"He had every excuse under the sun to be cynical, to be upset, to be distrusting," Mayer continued, referencing the loss of Saget's two sisters at young ages. "He had every reason to be the guy in the back of the bar bitter. [But] he laughed and he spread joy and his protest against the cruelty of these things was that he was going to smile, and spread love, and be childlike, and be innocent, and be loving."

"You know how effusive you have to be, in your love for everyone in your life, for each and every person he loved to be told by another: 'He loved you so much'? Everyone is held into place by Bob's insistence on telling everyone how much he loved everyone," Mayer added. "Bob's effusive and repeated expression of love is the greatest gift that he left people because all we have is the pain of his going. We don't have to worry about the accounting. The affairs are in order in terms of wondering, or not having to wonder, how Bob felt about us."

Ross, who filmed while Mayer drove, echoed many of his friend's sentiments about Saget. "Bob really did take care of everybody," he said. "If you need a doctor, if you need a lawyer, if you need a pastrami sandwich at three in the morning because some girl just broke your heart, Bob was that guy."

"He knew how to handle success and help people stay successful. He always gave me great advice," Ross recalled. "I'd say, 'Bob, what do I do? I feel guilty. I'm getting pressured to do this or that.' He'd say, 'Do what's good for you.' And he really understood how to preserve himself and take care of himself and take care of others."

Ultimately, Ross said Saget "loved making people happy. It didn't matter who you were, your status ... he somehow took his TV family and made them his real family, which is unheard of. There's going to be something missing for a long time."

As of now, Saget's cause of death is unknown. The Orange County Sheriff's Office, however, did state that "detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case." Though official results will take weeks, law enforcement officials say they noticed signs of a sudden medical emergency like a heart attack or a stroke. The investigation is ongoing.