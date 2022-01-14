Homeless Man Saves Texas Officer From Burning Car After Deadly Crash

What started out as a police car chase in pursuit of a potential suspect turned into a fiery crash that killed an innocent woman. The events that unfolded in Houston, Texas, late Thursday night also left two children and a deputy in the hospital.

At about 10:42 p.m. Thursday, Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call about an aggravated robbery at a CVS Pharmacy near Eastex Freeway and Tidwell, according to ABC 13. A man who matched the description heard on the scanner was leaving the store and a deputy tried to stop him. The attempt to stop him turned into a pursuit. The pursuit turned into a car crash.

Police said the deputy in pursuit of the suspect got into a car crash in north Houston, where five other vehicles were also hit. The driver of the car the deputy hit was killed and a 5-year-old child is in critical condition. The 2-year-old in the car is stable, according to ABC 13.

After the crash, the police officer's car caught on fire. Enter Johnny Walker.

Walker, a homeless man, told ABC 13 he was "at the right place at the right time, being homeless," when he heard loud noises and saw the fire.

"I'm homeless. I was doing some work for someone. I was taking some tools back when I heard 'Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom.' I ran out here to see what it is and I saw a lot of cars, but I paid attention to the fire. My instincts were to go to that car and help him out, because he was crushed in on both sides," Walker said.

He tried to help the woman who was driving the car who died, but "she passed." He saw the deputy's car and "thought it was going to blow up," and in that moment, he said he knew he had to do something.

"Nobody was trying to make an effort, so when I went on one side, couldn't get in. I jumped over the car, two more youngsters came and jumped behind me. We pulled him. I opened the door and got him out. We picked him up, put him over the car, took him inside the store," Walker said.

The deputy was eventually taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital. The other adults involved in the car crash were also transported for treatment and evaluation.

When asked why Walker stepped in to help, he said, "Because I would want someone to do it for me. I'm just disappointed we couldn't help someone else."