Why Potbellied Pigs Are Roaming The Streets Of Texas

It was an unusual sight in San Antonio, Texas, this week when two potbellied pigs were found roaming the streets.

San Antonio Animal Care Services said those two pigs aren't the only ones to pop up recently.

“We do get pigs every once in a while, but it is unusual to have so many,” Katelyn Van Hofwegen of San Antonio Animal Care Services told KENS 5.

But why?

The short answer: nobody knows.

These pigs roaming around are not the feral hogs Texans are used to seeing. It's illegal to own pigs within San Antonio city limits, according to KENS 5. So it's not really certain where these potbellied pigs came from.

"They may been owned. They were just free roaming in the streets. So, we don't know where exactly they came from at this time. But it is illegal to own pigs as pets here in San Antonio,” Van Hofwegen said.

ACS has a few more potbellied pigs in their care, two of which are hilariously named Hamhocks and Pignacious. Unfortunately for the public, these animals cannot be adopted, so Animal Care Services is working to find organizations that can take proper care of them.