Demi Lovato Just Made Two Big Changes To Their Look
By Dani Medina
January 15, 2022
Demi Lovato revealed two new changes to their look this week — and one of them is a notoriously difficult-to-heal piercing. Lovato also showed off a new black spider tattoo on their newly partially shaved scalp.
So I guess that's three new changes?
Daniel Ruiz, a piercer in Hollywood, California, who goes by "Mr. Prick," shared a video Lovato originally posted on their Instagram story debuting the new piercing. It's an industrial bar — a piercing that typically goes through the top of the ear through the cartilage, according to Teen Vogue.
According to Byrdie, industrial piercings can take anywhere from four to six months to heal. These piercing require extra caution when it comes to cleaning and care.
Lovato's new industrial piercing comes days after they debuted a new tattoo — a black spider located on their newly shaved scalp. The tattoo was done by celebrity tattoo artist, Dr. Woo.
In an Instagram post, Dr. Woo said "I'm ok at tatz, haircuts not so much... grandmother (spider) for Demi."
In an Instagram story, Lovato explained the meaning and inspiration behind the spider tattoo:
"It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things. She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web — each one of us having our own place in this world."