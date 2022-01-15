Demi Lovato Just Made Two Big Changes To Their Look

Demi Lovato revealed two new changes to their look this week — and one of them is a notoriously difficult-to-heal piercing. Lovato also showed off a new black spider tattoo on their newly partially shaved scalp.

So I guess that's three new changes?

Daniel Ruiz, a piercer in Hollywood, California, who goes by "Mr. Prick," shared a video Lovato originally posted on their Instagram story debuting the new piercing. It's an industrial bar — a piercing that typically goes through the top of the ear through the cartilage, according to Teen Vogue.

According to Byrdie, industrial piercings can take anywhere from four to six months to heal. These piercing require extra caution when it comes to cleaning and care.