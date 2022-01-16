Twenty One Pilots made sure their set was memorable when they closed out the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One show on Saturday night (January 15). In addition to thoroughly embarrassing Muse's Matt Bellamy and covering My Chemical Romance, frontman Tyler Joseph also gave a shout out to Coldplay (who was also on the bill) and told the story of once ignoring a call from Chris Martin.

“Do you know how many people I texted saying ‘I’m sorry, I’m busy watching Coldplay open up for me? Do not disturb,'” Joseph said. “Can I just tell you, several years ago,Chris Martin called me on my cell phone. It was one of the coolest things anyone in the industry ever did. I think up until that point, I hated everyone – except for Josh (Dun)."

“But he called me and he left me a voicemail – yeah, I ignored him,” he continued. “Unknown number, went to voicemail and I remember where I was when I first heard the voicemail. He said, ‘Hey, it’s Chris Martin from the band Coldplay,’ like if he’d just said Coldplay, I wouldn’t have known what he meant. He said, ‘I just want you to know that I love your music, man.’ I texted him, ‘who’s this?’

“This is just off the cuff and I’m sure they’re long gone, doing their thing, but I wanted them to know they’re big influences on us and it’s an honor to be playing on the same bill as them.”