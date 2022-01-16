Twenty One Pilots Cover Iconic My Chemical Romance Song At ALTer EGO

Everyone wished they could “turn back time/ to the good old days” after Twenty One Pilots wrapped up the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One. The iconic duo — Tyler Joseph and John Dun — headlined the 2022 show with performances of “Stressed Out,” “Heathens” and other fan-favorite songs that can’t go un-played in a Twenty One Pilots set (including “Ride,” which Joseph sang while maneuvering his way up and down rows of audience members, with the help of security guards). But they also covered a few iconic songs…

Joseph and Dun also nodded to other iconic artists, performing Elton John’s 1973 hit, “Bennie and the Jets” and blended “I’m Not Okay” by My Chemical Romance into their rendition of “Shy Away.” By the end of the set, Joseph ascended into the air from a platform in the middle of the floor.

Twenty One Pilots are also gearing up for the Icy Tour, hitting the road later this year. The duo announced tour dates across North America in November. Check out the list of upcoming tour dates here. On their previous tour, the Takeøver Tour, Twenty One Pilots hosted a web series where Joseph spoke about the most rewarding part of being in the duo: ““It’s very hard to describe what it means to us, other people’s art. I think that watching people be inspired by anything that we create is… I don’t know if we anticipated it when we wanted to make music, but it’s easily the most rewarding aspect of what it is that we do. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for using our music in that way.”