Two major stars crossed paths Saturday night in the most adorable and unexpected way. Who knew Matt Bellamy of Muse was a huge Twenty One Pilots fan?

During Twenty One Pilots' set at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One, frontman Tyler Joseph made his way into the crowd during "Ride" and broke out into a mini dance session with Bellamy and his family.

Someone captured the iconic moment and Bellamy shared it on his Instagram.

"When you've taken the kids to see @twentyonepilots and @tylerrjoseph decides to come in the crowd, sings right next to you, and you embarrass yourself, your family and everyone in the building. Amazing show otherwise!" Bellamy said on Instagram.

See the hilarious moment for yourself: