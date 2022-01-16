WATCH: Matt Bellamy Adorably Dances With Tyler Joseph During ALTer EGO Set
By Dani Medina
January 16, 2022
Two major stars crossed paths Saturday night in the most adorable and unexpected way. Who knew Matt Bellamy of Muse was a huge Twenty One Pilots fan?
During Twenty One Pilots' set at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One, frontman Tyler Joseph made his way into the crowd during "Ride" and broke out into a mini dance session with Bellamy and his family.
Someone captured the iconic moment and Bellamy shared it on his Instagram.
"When you've taken the kids to see @twentyonepilots and @tylerrjoseph decides to come in the crowd, sings right next to you, and you embarrass yourself, your family and everyone in the building. Amazing show otherwise!" Bellamy said on Instagram.
See the hilarious moment for yourself:
Twenty One Pilots closed out the star-studded show, filled with performances from Imagine Dragons, Måneskin, Coldplay, WILLOW, Kings of Leon, All Time Low and surprise guest Avril Lavigne. In addition to performing their hit songs like "Stressed Out" and "Heathens," Joseph and John Dun also performed Elton John's "Bennie and the Jets" and My Chemical Romance's "Shy Away."
Bellamy and Muse have also dropped new music recently, "Won't Stand Down," the band's first release since 2018.
Tyler Joseph is a man of the people 😤🤣 don't miss out on @twentyonepilots' amazing performance! watch on @livexlive: https://t.co/mX76zMoHvl #iHeartALT2022 pic.twitter.com/1GOg7Vfp6S— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) January 16, 2022