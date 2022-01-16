WATCH: Chris Brown's Daughter Is Obsessed With "Iffy" Music Video

It's no secret that Chris Brown's family are his No. 1 supporters. So when the music video for Brown's new single, "Iffy," dropped Thursday, Breezy's mother and daughter were the most excited.

In a video shared on Instagram by Brown's mother Joyce Hawkins, Brown's 7-year-old daughter Royalty Brown is standing in front of the TV proudly watching and recording her dad's new music video.

"SHE SO EXCITED ABOUT HER DADS VIDEO SHES CALLING HER FRIENDS AND SHOWING ALL OF THEM. SO SO CUTE!!" Hawkins said on Instagram.

The "Iffy" music features several dance numbers, a dance-off and Royalty's favorite, the Transformers-esque robot — the same robot on the single's cover. We don't blame her, it was pretty cool — especially when Breezy and the robot dance together and then zoom off at the end of the music video.

"Here's the robot! Look at it!" Royalty says as the music video comes to a close.