New details from Jamie Lynn Spears' tell-all memoir, Things I Should've Said, are making their way online. One detail fans have been sharing is an alleged text message sent from Britney Spears to her younger sister, which Jamie Lynn believes proves she was not involved in the pop star's conservatorship.

In the book, Jamie Lynn writes: “In a recent text from my sister, she stated herself: ‘I know it’s not your fault and I’m sorry for being so angry at you. Although I’m your big sister, I need you more than you need me and always have.’”

“I pray for the day she shares these words with the world,” the passage continues. “I have no control over anything the media reports and cannot be held responsible for something I have absolutely no control over.”

Britney and Jamie Lynn have been duking it out on the world stage in recent days. As Jamie Lynn continues to promote her memoir, which details many incidents from their shared family life, Britney has been calling her sister out for lying about her involvement in the conservatorship.

"The 2 things that did bother me that my sister said was how my behavior was out of control," Britney wrote in a lengthy statement following an appearance Jamie Lynn made on Good Morning America. "She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time…so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense??? REALLY???"

Following more back and forth, Britney ultimately published a note stating she will "always love" her younger sister, even though they do not see eye to eye on this serious matter. "I think the thing that saddens me the most is that when this all happened to me and when I called you from that place ... you would take days to respond !!! You would just text me days later and I was so scared ... I needed you ... my family, my blood and you guys did absolutely nothing UNTIL a year ago !!!" Britney wrote. "I said something on Instagram and you and Bryan showed up at my house ... because of an Instagram post !!! THAT makes me the saddest."

At this time, Britney has not addressed the alleged text message published in Jamie Lynn's memoir specifically.