A Texas couple has given a new meaning to "'til death do us part."

Sterman Young and Virgie Young have been married for 80 years. After being separated for several days after they were both diagnosed with COVID-19, the Youngs were reunited at a hospital in Lubbock, Texas, according to Covenant Hospital.

Sterman, a 100-year-old World War II veteran, has been hospitalized at Covenant Hospital for 10 days. Virgie, 96, was not hospitalized, but wasn't able to see her husband since their double COVID-19 diagnosis, according to KWQC.

In a Facebook post from Covenant Hospital, Sterman and Virgie are seen holding hands and enjoying each other's company.

"Their advice is to love each other and stick to 'till death do us part' forever," the hospital said.