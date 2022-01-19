Texas Couple Married For 80 Years Reunited After Both Getting COVID-19
By Dani Medina
January 19, 2022
A Texas couple has given a new meaning to "'til death do us part."
Sterman Young and Virgie Young have been married for 80 years. After being separated for several days after they were both diagnosed with COVID-19, the Youngs were reunited at a hospital in Lubbock, Texas, according to Covenant Hospital.
Sterman, a 100-year-old World War II veteran, has been hospitalized at Covenant Hospital for 10 days. Virgie, 96, was not hospitalized, but wasn't able to see her husband since their double COVID-19 diagnosis, according to KWQC.
In a Facebook post from Covenant Hospital, Sterman and Virgie are seen holding hands and enjoying each other's company.
"Their advice is to love each other and stick to 'till death do us part' forever," the hospital said.
When Sterman and Virgie were young, they lived on neighboring farms in north Texas, according to KCBD. They eloped in 1941 and moved to Post, Texas, in 1947. They have three children, two grand-children and two great-grandchildren.
KCBD reported the House of Representatives of the 85th Texas Legislature issued a resolution in the Youngs' name, congratulating them on their 75th wedding anniversary in 2016.
The resolution states:
"While much has changed in the world over the past 75 years, this devoted husband and wife have remained constant in their commitment to each other, and the strength of their love has enabled them to meet life’s challenges and opportunities with grace and optimism; now, therefore, be it RESOLVED, That the House of Representatives of the 85th Texas Legislature hereby congratulate Sterman and Virgie Young on their 75th wedding anniversary and extend to them sincere best wishes for continued happiness."