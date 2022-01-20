Resorts World Las Vegas Unveils New Experience With LED Building Displays

Resorts World Las Vegas is revealing plans for a new "multimedia experience" using LED video displays to illuminate its buildings, reported News 3 Las Vegas.

The new experience, called "GLOW," will feature 10 show capsules and five interstitial visuals that will be displayed across the LED surfaces.

The display will span from the West Tower's 100,000 square foot display to the interior globe. The show will be displayed on the West Tower, the East Tower, Zouk Nightclub facades and the interior globe. Each individual portion of the display forms an interconnected narrative when views from afar.

Resorts World Las Vegas President Scott Sibella said in a press release:

"Here at Resorts World Las Vegas, we’re always looking at how we can set ourselves apart in the hospitality industry and the best ways to provide our guests with the most exciting experiences possible."

According to the resort, the experience will display many different narratives and themes. The themes will include a bioluminescent ocean, a synth-wave cityscape, a psychedelic trip into space, and a jungle, according to News 3.

GLOW will run every single day. It will start at noon and go every hour on the hour after that until 1 a.m.