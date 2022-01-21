Here Are The Best Public High Schools In Indiana

By Ginny Reese

January 21, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

High school is one of the most important times in a person's life. It's a time when we explore interests, prepare for college or a future career, and build relationships that can last a life time.

Stacker compiled a list of the state's best public high school. The website states:

"For many anxious parents, getting their kid into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students."

Here are the top ten public high schools in the state:

  1. Indiana Academy for Science, Mathematics, and Humanities
    1. Location: Muncie
    2. Enrollment: 239 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
    3. Niche grade: A+
  2. Signature School
    1. Location: Evansville
    2. Enrollment: 397 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
    3. Niche grade: A+
  3. West Lafayette Junior/Senior High School
    1. School district: West Lafayette Community School Corporation
    2. Enrollment: 1,121 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
    3. Niche grade: A+
  4. Carmel High School
    1. School district: Carmel Clay Schools
    2. Enrollment: 5,400 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
    3. Niche grade: A+
  5. Zionsville Community High School
    1. School district: Zionsville Community Schools
    2. Enrollment: 2,096 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
    3. Niche grade: A+
  6. Munster High School
    1. School district: School Town Of Munster
    2. Enrollment: 1,518 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
    3. Niche grade: A+
  7. Speedway Senior High School
    1. School district: School Town Of Speedway
    2. Enrollment: 539 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
    3. Niche grade: A+
  8. Fishers High School
    1. School district: Hamilton Southeastern School District
    2. Enrollment: 3,632 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
    3. Niche grade: A+
  9. Herron High School
    1. Location: Indianapolis
    2. Enrollment: 949 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
    3. Niche grade: A+
  10. Bloomington High School South
    1. School district: Monroe County Community School Corporation
    2. Enrollment: 1,696 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
    3. Niche grade: A+

Click here to check out the full list.

