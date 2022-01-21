Here Are The Best Public High Schools In Kentucky

High school is one of the most important times in a person's life. It's a time when we explore interests, prepare for college or a future career, and build relationships that can last a life time.

Stacker compiled a list of the state's best public high school. The website states:

"For many anxious parents, getting their kid into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students."

Here are the top ten public high schools in the state:

DuPont Manual High School School district: Jefferson County Public Schools Enrollment: 1,887 (17:1 student to teacher ratio) Niche grade: A+ The Gatton Academy Location: Bowling Green Enrollment: 190 (— student to teacher ratio) Niche grade: A+ Beechwood High School School district: Beechwood Independent Schools Enrollment: 714 (19:1 student to teacher ratio) Niche grade: A+ Highlands High School School district: Fort Thomas Independent Schools Enrollment: 1,028 (18:1 student to teacher ratio) Niche grade: A Paul Laurence Dunbar High School School district: Fayette County Public Schools Enrollment: 2,016 (20:1 student to teacher ratio) Niche grade: A Lafayette High School School district: Fayette County Public Schools Enrollment: 2,382 (19:1 student to teacher ratio) Niche grade: A Henry Clay High School School district: Fayette County Public Schools Enrollment: 2,142 (18:1 student to teacher ratio) Niche grade: A North Oldham High School School district: Oldham County Public Schools Enrollment: 1,061 (20:1 student to teacher ratio) Niche grade: A Murray High School School district: Murray Independent Schools Enrollment: 481 (14:1 student to teacher ratio) Niche grade: A Bowling Green High School School district: Bowling Green Independent Schools Enrollment: 1,252 (15:1 student to teacher ratio) Niche grade: A

